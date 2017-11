Virgil and Steve Howe releases music video, father paying tribute to son

Yes guitarist Steve Howe pays tribute to his late son, Virgil Howe, with the release of a video for “Leaving Aurora,” a track from the collaborative album Nexus, which the duo finished recording shortly before Virgil’s untimely death at age 41. The elder Howe states describes the process by which he and Virgil created Nexus [...]

