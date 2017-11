Second of four music videos from latest dreDDup album released

Serbian industrial/rock act dreDDup has unveiled the second music video for the group’s seventh studio album DeathOven: Rebels Have No Kings. Showcasing the band donning masks inspired by ’50s monster movies in a black & white photographic setting, “Zelia” sees the band experimenting with blending lyrics in dreDDup’s native Serbian with English; full of the [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.