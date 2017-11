Fever Ray announces UK and European tour dates for 2018

Fever Ray, the experimental solo project of Karin Dreijer, has announced its first live shows since 2010. Dreijer, who is best known as half of electronic duo The Knife with her brother Olof Dreijer, announced a 22 date UK and European tour in support of her latest album, Plunge, in early 2018. The tour kicks [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.