Exclusive video premiere newest single Black Forest – watch ‘Greed’ here

A few days ago we announced the birth of Black Forest, the brainchild of Dejan Belgrenius who was also the man behind synth pop act Jode. The band has now readied a video for their new single “Greed” which is out today.

Side-Line can offer you today the video premiere of the new single. Enjoy!

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.