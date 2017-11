Autumn returns after 18 years with new single, announces new album

After an absence of 18 years, Minneapolis goth/rock band Autumn has returned with a new EP, titled The Fall. The trio’s first release since the 1999 sophomore album Return to the Breath, the three track EP presents a more refined version of the band’s ambient and expansive sound, one again produced by the renowned William [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.