ReGen Magazine Exclusive: Cervello Elettronico music video premiere, Canadian dates announced

Having released the Logical Fears album in November of 2016, experimental electro/EBM act Cervello Elettronico has unveiled the music video for the pulse pounding title track; directed and animated by Francesco Brunotti, ReGen Magazine is proud to present the “Logical Fears” video in a special exclusive! “While Logical Fears was a very politically inspired album, [...]

