Front 242 and Covenant to perform at Dracula’s Ball 20 Year Anniversary Gala

Legendary gothic/industrial dance party Dracula’s Ball celebrates its 20 year anniversary on April 14, 2018 with a special Anniversary Gala. Pioneering EBM act Front 242 and genre mainstays Covenant will headline the event, with Dracula’s Ball favorite DJ Cypher and a second DJ to be announced keeping the dance floors moving. A limited number of Front [...]

