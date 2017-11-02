Watch the new Funker Vogt video for ‘Wahre Helden’

Out now is a brand new video from Funker Vogt for the track “Wahre Helden” which is taken from the upcoming EP “Musik ist Krieg” to be released on November 3 (and already available on CD right here). You can enjoy the video below.

The EP itself comes five months after the release of the album “Code of Conduct“ and delivers a total of 10 tracks. In addition to seven new remixes of current album-tracks, Chris L., Gerrit Thomas and René Dornbusch present 3 new songs: “Schattenwelt”, “Bloodbrother” and “Strike Force”.

Funker Vogt-remixes of the tracks “Wahre Helden (Video Version)”, “Gladiator (Until Death Mix)” and “Für immer (Orchester Version)” are enriched with remixes by bands like Agonoize (“Für immer”), NOVAkILL (“Tanzbefehl”), Cephalgy (“Gladiator”) and Kunstwerk (“Tanzbefehl”).

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.