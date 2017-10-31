Front 242 and Underviewer announce a new series of shows for 2018

Good news for the Front 242 fans as the band has announced various new showdates for Front 242 and Underviewer for 2018, the electro project by Patrick Codenys and Jean-Luc De Meyer.

Coïncidently it has been 1 year since the Underviewer duo released the 2-track download “Nobody But You” which was released out of the blue last year via Bandcamp. Included in the single were 2 tracks: “Nobody But You (redux)” (03:12) and “I Remember” (02:41). The single was a first teaser for the band’s forthcoming full length album, “Wonders & Monsters” which is still available in a new 2nd edition of the album.

The gigs announced are:

