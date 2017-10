Electronic Substance Abuse teases 2018 album with new music video

Electronic Substance Abuse, the creative outlet for maniacal musician Jamie Blacker, has just released a new music video for the track “Bad Blood Will Out.” The track comes from the forthcoming studio album That Beast, which is set to be released via Negative Gain Productions in March of 2018. The video, directed by Myles Fearnley, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.