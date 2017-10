The Courtesans release new music video, announce headlining UK tour

Having released the Better Safe than Sober EP earlier this year, dark pop/rock group The Courtesans has released the music video for “Feel the Same.” With a powerful chorus and catchy Brit-hop hooks, the song depicts a tale of deception, desperation, and resignation; the band states the song and video to be about “Holding on [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.