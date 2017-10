Helalyn Flowers’ maXX makes his solo debut

Following a string of compilation appearances and cover tracks, Italian artist maXX – founding member and male half of Helalyn Flowers – has released the debut EP of his IMJUDAS solo project, titled Tulpa. Released on October 27 via Alfa Matrix, Tulpa features two original tracks, along with remixes of the title song by Inertia, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.