Cynical Existence moves further toward industrial/metal with new single and music video

Multi-national act Cynical Existence has unveiled the music video for the single “No Way Out,” showcasing the band’s transition from harsh electro/industrial toward a heavier industrial/metal sound. The music video was created by Dirt Frame, directed by Sofie Cedeström and Mary-Cynthia Wendahl, and featuring the dancing talents of Lisa Elverfors. The band’s change toward industrial/metal, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.