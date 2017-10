Laibach releases live music video, announces European tour

In anticipation of the upcoming European tour, Slovenian group Laibach has released a live video for the track “Vor Sonnen-Aufgang” from the Also Sprach Zarathustra album, released earlier this year via Mute. Directed by Tomislav Gangl, the video features Laibach with the RTV Slovenia Symphony Orchestra, recorded from a 2017 live performance at the Vatroslav [...]

