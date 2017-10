Boytronic – Jewel

Venerated synthpop act Boytronic has created music since the 1980's. Influenced by Kraftwerk, The Human League, Visage & Depeche Mode, the band and its lineup evolved, from technopop, through flirtations with 80's electro-dance & 90's techno.The new album, "Jewel", amalgamates all of these influences, along with touches of Erasure, The Pet Shop Boys, & more into a delightful modern synthpop album.

