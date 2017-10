Ashton Nyte covers “The Crying Game” for latest single and music video

To set the stage for the impending next chapter of creative releases, South African goth/rock artist Ashton Nyte has unveiled his cinematic interpretation of “The Crying Game,” along with an accompanying music video awash in lush horror/noir visuals. Declaring it “an honor to finally sing it and share my version with the world,” Nyte comments [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.