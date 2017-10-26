Tom Waits to reissue remastered versions Anti Records catalog on vinyl

While this isn’t exactly dark wave related, many of you have a soft spot for Tom Waits, the American singer-songwriter, composer, and actor. Well, there is some vinyl reissue news which should interest many.

Tom Waits is set to release this year, newly remastered versions of each of his albums in the Anti Records catalog. In addition, the album “Real Gone” has been fully remixed and individual releases of each of the 3 discs of “Orphans: Brawlers”, “Bawlers” and “Bastards” will be available early 2018.

The albums roll out beginning November 2017 and continue through December. All albums will be available on 180 gram vinyl. The release schedule is the following:

November 10th – “Bad As Me”

November 24th – “Real Gone”

November 24th – “Blood Money”

November 24th – “Alice”

December 1st – “Glitter and Doom Live”

December 15th – “Mule Variations”

2018 – “Orphans: Brawlers”, “Bawlers” and “Bastards” (released separately)

