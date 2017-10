iVardensphere – Hesitation

Tribal trance electro outfit iVardenspehere presents "Hesitation". Headed by Scott Fox, along with cohorts Jamie Blacker & Yann Faussurier, iVardensphere has created an album where industrial & analogue synths share space with simmering textured instrumental experiments, & crushing tribal drums. Masterfully blended, "Hesitation" is a singular, concussive, cohesive tour de force of industrial.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.