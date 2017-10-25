The Frozen Autumn – The Fellow Traveller

The Frozen Autumn creates what the band calls "Frozen Wave", that is to say an original, innovative kind of Electro-Coldwave blends melancholic male and female vocals, atmospheric gothic-wave, and 80s-style electropop. The result is an artistic collage of seamlessly blended styles and genres. The new album, "The Fellow Traveler" is the finest work in the band's two and a half decade career. Featuring a cover of "Loving The Alien" by David Bowie.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.