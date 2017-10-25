Marilyn Manson drops bassist Twiggy Ramirez after rape accusation

The #MeToo campaign is having an impact on Marilyn Manson’s band as well. Manson has fired his bassist Jeordie White aka Twiggy Ramirez, after White was publicly accused of rape by his former girlfriend, Jessicka Addams of the band Jack Off Jill. Below is the message which Addams posted on her Facebook page.

The change in personal was announced via a simple tweet reading “I have decided to part ways with Jeordie White as a member of Marilyn Manson. He will be replaced for the upcoming tour. I wish him well.” Manson also added: “I knew Jessicka and Jeordie had a romantic relationship many years ago and I considered and still consider Jessicka to be a friend. I knew nothing about these allegations until very recently and am saddened by Jessicka’s obvious distress.”

White has not responded directly to Addams’ accusations, the only statement he released read: “I wish to spend this time with my family and focus on maintaining my several years of sobriety. I will be taking a leave of absence from Marilyn Manson and regrettably will not be performing on the upcoming tour.”

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.