Arian 1 signs with Insane Records, announces new album

Peruvian EBM duo Arian 1 has signed with Insane Records for the band’s latest full-length album, titled Signals. Featuring 12 tracks reflecting on sociological, political, and cosmic themes and showcasing the duo’s blend of futurepop, EBM, trance, and dark techno, Signals marks the band’s third full-length release, following 2009’s Evolution and 2010’s Immersion. The album [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.