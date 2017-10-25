Arcana sees 2 albums re-released via Cyclic Law Records incl. previously unreleased material

Great news for the Arcana fans, the fine label Cyclic Law Records will be re-releasing 2 classic albums by the Swedish neoclassical dark wave band: “The New Light” and “Petrichor”.

The reissue of “The New Light” also features 2 new exclusive bonus tracks: a piece recorded in 2015 featuring original singer Ida Bengtsson and a cover of the song “This Big Hush” by UK band Shriekback. The CD comes in an edition of 500 copies in a 6 panels digipak with matt lamination. This re-release is available here.

The reissue of “Petrichor”, which compiles songs from Arcana’s various eps and a gathering of compilation tracks, will be available in a CD edition of just 500 copies, also in a 6 panel digipak with matt lamination. This re-release is available here.

The original band consisted of founder Peter Bjärgö (then Peter Pettersson) and vocalist Ida Bengtsson. Since 2002, Arcana has changed line-up and now consists of Peter Bjärgö, Stefan Eriksson, Ann-Mari Thim, Ia Bjärgö and Mattias Borgh.

This post is syndicated from Side-Line Music Magazine.