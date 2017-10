Primitive Race – Soul Pretender

Originally an industrial collective with rotating members, the new album "Soul Pretender" takes Primitive Race in a compelling new, rock oriented direction. A static lineup throughout, with vocals handled by Chuck Mosely (Faith No More), music by Erie Loch (LUXT, Blownload, Exageist), Mark Gemini Thwaite (Peter Murphy, Tricky, Gary Numan), Chris Knicker & drums by Dale Crover (The Melvins).

