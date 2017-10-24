Artoffact Records announces the signing of Mexican elecronic musician, Ritualz

Ritualz is a music project started by JC Lobo from Mexico City in 2010 and with a handful of self-released EPs, Ritualz is best known for its dark and experimental approach to electronic music, creating heavy and dense sounds. that have gained him a following in the depths of the underground around the world.

“I’m excited to sign with Artoffact Records and join their ranks alongside so many great artists. It’s a great label and this new album couldn’t have found a better home,” says Lobo about the recent signing.

Ritualz’s debut full-length album “Doom” comes almost four years after his last release, packed with 11 tracks mixing industrial and synth-pop infected darkwave, and will be released in early 2018 by Toronto-based Artoffact Records.

Below are a few gigs which are planned in November.

