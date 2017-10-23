Crimson Boy releases retrospective live recording ‘Neon Boot Black – Live 04/06/90’

Australia’s Lightarmour Editions has released Crimson Boy’s “Neon Boot Black – Live 04/06/90” a retrospective live recording that embodies the harsher and noisier face of their diverse sound legacy.

“Neon Boot Black” was, and is as the band says ‘a spirited rant against the indoctrination of human reason via religion, politics, and occultism, and the nightmares that are perpetually born of it’. You can order this release right here on Bandcamp. A video edit is also available below.

