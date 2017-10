Southern Lord to release newly remastered retrospective series from Magma

Influential French avant-garde group Magma will release a remastered three LP edition of 1981’s Retrospektïẁ Volume I & II and Retrospektïẁ Volume III via Southern Lord on November 24. Hand numbered and limited to 1500 copies, the collection was remastered by Brad Boatright and includes new artwork by Evan Nahon alongside the classic Solé, Dister, [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.