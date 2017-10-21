Genesis P-Orridge (Throbbing Gristle / Psychic TV) diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia

Not so good news for Genesis P-Orridge who has received the unpleasant news that she has been diagnosed with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia. Genesis P-Orridge will begin treatments next week on Monday 23rd. As a result the Psychic TV/PTV3 detour of Europe due to begin this Sunday 22nd is now postponed.

The troubles for Genesis P-Orridge started earlier this year, during the last 2 months she has been hospitalized more than once, but at least she now knows what she is fighting against.

You can read the full Facebook post below in which she announces her ordeal. We wish her the very best and a speedy recovery!

