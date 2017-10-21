ASP – Zutiefst

ASP descend into the most unfathomable depths of the human soul. On "Zutiefst" Alexander ‘Asp' Spreng concentrates quite clearly on that which the fans love and which makes this band so special: Ten spooky musical short stories that contain that finely distilled skill, and which constitute what is probably the shortest ever literary work. Each song knows how to captivate with its very own fantastic plot, and as ASP sets to work, he does so full of gusto.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.