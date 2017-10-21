Artoffact to release Brave New Waves sessions fomr Severed Heads, The Jazz Butcher, and Pscyhe

Artoffact Records has announced the next installment of its Brave New Waves sessions collection on vinyl, CD, and digital formats. The influential CBC radio series, which ran from 1984 to 2007, included live sessions and interviews with underground and alternative acts. The latest trio features British cult pop band The Jazz Butcher, Australian experimental electronic [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.