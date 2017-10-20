Rroyce – Karoshi

Electropop band Rroyce returns with their second album "Karoshi". Karoshi is a japanese term for death by a sacrifice job. The idea for the album title was born during the production progress of the album while the band members often had to find a middle way in between the love for the music, being private family men and their own dayly job routine."Karoshi" is also an album which has some strong social messages. The album cover was designed by Irene Berbee. The Deluxe version of "Karoshi" features massive six (!) bonus tracks starting with some acoustic version of "The Dying of your Pride" and "The Principle of Grace" which give you goose bumps while listening, followed by four massive remixes from well known bands such as Eisfabrik, Rotersand, Beborn Beton or Neuroticfish who gave the songs their very own brand.

