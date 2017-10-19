Grendel – Age of the Disposable Body

Five long years have passed since VLRK aka Grendel released his previous album "Timewave Zero".Now Grendel returns with "The Age of the Disposable" – an album that turned out to be just another masterpiece! Ten new songs!"Age of the Disposable Body" again features massive clubhits like "Dead Inside", "Fall like Rome", "Scorn", "Severed Nations", as well as melancholic, almost "pop" songs - "Far away", "Flux".The new opus is being released as 2CD including a 14 (!) tracks bonus-album with remixes by Solar Fake, Assemblage 23, Plastic Noise Experience, Shiv-R, Lucovico Technique.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.