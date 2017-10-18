Ginger Snap5 – Against The Days

Ginger Snap5 are Roman Soroka and Alex Pavluk. Their forthcoming album is highly modern and well-produced. "Against The Days" shows a matured band that is still committed to a hybrid of dense, upbeat EBM with glitchy Future Pop, all topped off by Roman Sorokas unique vocals. The title "Against The Days" expresses everyday struggle of lives torn between stress, pressure and, above all, war and the invasion of the protagonists' home country - Ukraine.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.