Snuttock releases music video for track from debut album

In an unusual move, Baltimore electro/rock act Snuttock has unveiled a music video for the track “Why,” originally released on the band’s 2005 debut album Straight Jacket Life. Like the band’s previous videos, “Why” was directed by Ernie Mosteller of Fried Okra Entertainment, and features actress/model Alisa Baksheeva. Additionally, the video was edited by Mia [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.