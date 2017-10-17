Our Banshee – 4200

Mark Verhaeghen and Dirk Ivens are a duo that can agree on a joint artistic vision and modus operandi, where result may be something greater than just the sum of its parts. Our Banshee, with Agi Taralas and Stefan Böhm are just about to release their debut record "4200", you can already state that this collaboration is a convergence of talent with great potential. These two very different musical backgrounds resulted in an electronic work with a lot of character. "4200" does have a certain EBM feel, variety and some other quality that would suit every album well: great songwriting and strong vocals.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.