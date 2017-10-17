Mortiis sees both classic LPs ‘Ånden som Gjorde Opprør’ and ‘Keiser av en Dimensjon Ukjent’ re-released on vinyl and CD

In collaboration with Funeral Industries, Mortiis is reissuing the classic 1994 and 1995 albums “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør” and “Keiser av en Dimensjon Ukjent”. Pre-orders are being taken right now via the official Mortiis webstore.

“Ånden Som Gjorde Opprør” (The Spirit Who Rebelled) is the second full-length album by Norwegian solo artist Mortiis, released a year after his debut album, “Født til å Herske” (1993). The follow-up album is “Keiser av en Dimensjon Ukjent” (Emperor of a Dimension Unknown), released in 1995.

In order to make the reissues as special as possible, both re-releases have been remastered by Jules Seifert, in close collaboration with Mortiis, and exclusive new artwork was created by renowned French artist David Thierree, based on ideas by Mortiis.

Both albums come in 3 different vinyl colors, plus include 12″ sized inserts, in limited editions. The “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør” vinyl (available here) comes in 200x silver, 100x purple, and 450x black. The “Keiser av en Dimensjon Ukjent” (available here) comes in 200x gold, 100x dark green, and 450x black. All formats include a free digital download.

If you prefer the CD versions, you can expect lovely digipaks of both “Ånden som Gjorde Opprør” (available here) and “Keiser av en Dimensjon Ukjent” (available here).

The release date for both albums have been set to November 3rd.

