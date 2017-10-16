Keith Milo of Cause & Effect releases 2 new singles via his Solsun project

Solsun, the electro solo project from Keith Milo of Cause & Effect has two new digital releases. Out now is the second single “Rainbow Road” as well as “Eccentric Uncle” in a 12” Long Mix. The remix of “Eccentric Uncle” is a brand new extended version of the b-side/bonus track taken from the debut digital single “The Only Ones?”.

All three Solsun releases are available now via Bandcamp, iTunes, Apple Music, Spotify, Amazon and other digital streaming services. Check them out below.

<a href="http://solsunofficial.bandcamp.com/track/rainbow-road">RAINBOW ROAD by SOLSUN</a>

<a href="http://solsunofficial.bandcamp.com/track/eccentric-uncle-12-long-mix">ECCENTRIC UNCLE – 12" (Long Mix) by SOLSUN</a>

