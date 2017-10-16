Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan featured in newest Null + Void video for the track ‘Where I Wait’

Out now is the newest video by Null + Void for the track “Where I Wait” featuring Dave Gahan from Depeche Mode. The track is taken from the upcoming album “Cyrosleep”. The video itself was directed by Tim Saccenti and was written together with Steven Graf. In the new video, you follow a desperate character in his attempt to transcend a physical space and escape his addictions via a hallucinatory female.

Kurt Uenala aka Null + Void may not be a familiar name for many music fans, but chances are you’ve heard his work. The Swiss-born New Yorker first made his name in 2003, debuting as Kap10Kurt on the compilation “The Sound Of Young New York”. It eventually landed him a gig recording with Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan next to artists such as Moby and The Kills.

You can watch the video below.

