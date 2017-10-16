Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan featured in newest Null + Void video for the track ‘Where I Wait’

Kurt Uenala aka Null + Void may not be a familiar name for many music fans, but chances are you've heard his work. The Swiss-born New Yorker is the kind of prodigious musician you'd call a "lifer": no matter where he is or what he's doing, music is the focus. He first made his name in 2003, debuting as Kap10Kurt on the essential compilation The Sound Of Young New York. His song "Die Sleeping" was an early classic of dreamy, club-ready synth pop, and it caught the attention of fans and artists around the world. It eventually landed him a gig recording with Depeche Mode singer Dave Gahan, not to mention a long list of major acts such as Moby and The Kills. The collaboration with Dave was especially fruitful—the two became friends, and it wasn't long before Kurt began writing original songs for Depeche Mode. His love for vintage synthesizers, dark electronic music, and exploring unusual chord structures was a natural fit. The more Kurt worked with Dave and Depeche Mode, the more time he spent at his Manhattan studio. He started writing his own shadowy, melancholic songs, filling them with angular beats and moody atmospheres. After a while, the basis of Kurt's new solo project, Null + Void, took shape.

Out now is the newest video by Null + Void for the track “Where I Wait” featuring Dave Gahan from Depeche Mode. The track is taken from the upcoming album “Cyrosleep”. The video itself was directed by Tim Saccenti and was written together with Steven Graf. In the new video, you follow a desperate character in his attempt to transcend a physical space and escape his addictions via a hallucinatory female.

You can watch the video below.



