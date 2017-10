TAINA releases third single from upcoming album

German industrial/rock act TAINA has released a lyric music video for “Perfekte Dunkelheit” (“Perfect Darkness”), the third single from the upcoming album, Seelenfresser. The track is a satisfying combination of unrelenting guitars, somber, chanting choruses, and retro synths with an 8-bit vibe, which calls to mind a dark ’80s retro-futurist dystopia. TAINA was formed in 2010 [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.