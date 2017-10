Rob Zombie bassist Piggy D joins New Years Day vocalist, releases debut full-length album

L.A. goth/pop duo The Haxans has released a full-length debut album, Party Monsters, which the group states “isn’t a Halloween record; it’s just for Halloween people.” The collaborative project of New Years Day vocalist Ash Costello and Rob Zombie bassist Matt Montgomery (Piggy D), named for a silent film about witch hunting, took inspiration from [...]

