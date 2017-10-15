Coil with Black Sun Productions – The Plastic Spider Thing

Re-release of the legendary album, featuring Coil's music literally remixed and re-arranged in ritual form to serve as the soundtrack to the Black Sun Productions extreme performance art spectacle entitled ‘The Plastic Spider Thing', following the performers' every single move. Synths, drones, and psychedelic textures lead us on mystical tour, serving as a testament to the undeniable connection between Coil's music, ritual magic, and performance art.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.