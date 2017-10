Adoration Destroyed – Ritual Deconstruction

Adoration Destroyed Category: Electro / Rock Album: Ritual Deconstruction Blurb: Expanding and improving on the band’s strengths with a few new songs and some reinterpretations from the debut album, this companion EP shows Adoration Destroyed on the rise in the electro/industrial scene. Having released its debut album in 2016, Adoration Destroyed has been continuing on an upward trajectory in [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.