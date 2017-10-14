Sin.Sin – Nobody’s Heroine

"Nobody’s Heroine" is there and Kristell L. invites us to discover her very intimate and almost introspective world made of rainbows and bright nights, but also sometimes haunted by darker shadows and supernatural atmospheres. Sin.Sin knows no limits and she simply brings us where her boiling imagination leads her, boosted by the magical power of her emotional and sinful spiritual fantasy.Kristell L., literally opens herself up on this new Sin.Sin project through which she spreads her butterfly wings and reveals a more colorful side of her personality.

