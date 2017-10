DIM7 to release new single from upcoming EP

Following up on the BATS EP released in July of this year, gothic/doom metal band DIM7 returns with the first single from the upcoming BATS II, titled “Apophis Enigmata.” Available via iTunes, Spotify, and other online outlets on October 20, “Apophis Enigmata” showcases producer/musician Alex Crescioni’s mastery of symphonic atmosphere and pummelling riffs and percussion [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.