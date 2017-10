Scandroid releases Michael Jackson cover for the Halloween season

Scandroid – the synthwave project of Klayton (Celldweller, Circle of Dust) – has released as the latest single from the project’s upcoming sophomore album Monochrome a cover of the classic Michael Jackson song “Thriller,” rendered in the project’s modern synthwave style. The single, along with its accompanying lyric video, was released on Friday, October 13 [...]

This post is syndicated from ReGen Magazine.