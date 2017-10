Klutae – Black Piranha

Claus Larsen (Leaether Strip, Am Tierpark, Sequential Access, Klutæ) is back in full force with his electro punk side alter ego Klutæ with a new shiny album titled "Black Piranha".It's been 6 years since the very successful "Electro Punks Unite" album from 2011 so it's time to get the Electro power going again with some fresh new Old-school electro/EBM punk.

