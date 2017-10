Haunted Labs launches Kickstarter campaign for new pedal

Haunted Labs, a North Carolina based boutique pedal company founded by Chris Cozort (Iammynewt, Trozoc Productions), has launched a Kickstarter campaign for its latest creation, the Dark Aura – a modulated reverb guitar pedal. Based on an original circuit design and manufactured and engineered in the U.S.A. with the highest quality components, the pedal offers [...]

