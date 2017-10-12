La Santé – Pogansky

La Santé is a single project, launched in Sweden in January 2012. It was crystallizing in Andree van Berg’s head after experiments with AVDB, Psychokinetics and Muezin. It is also worth remembering that the musician derives from the formation of DHM, which started its activity in Pulawy in the 1980s.La Santé is one of the most exciting emerging and less known projects from the new European electro scene. His technological style is highly charismatic, full of power and of something else indefinitely catchy, mainly based on Oldschool EBM elements with intriguing Coldwave shades.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.