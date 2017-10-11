Encephalon – We Only Love You When You’re Dead

Encephalon returns with "We Only Love You When You're Dead" album which cements their position in the genre. After an eventful half-decade spent playing gigs, Encephalon comes back with release of stupendous, incredibly well-conceived music – a horror/sci-fi concept album of highest class, that unites the aggression of Front Line Assembly and 3TEETH, with the epicness of Sisters of Mercy!The new opus continues to inspire and awe fans of cyberpunk industrial, while still drawing on the epic mixture of symphonic-metal, EBM, and, yes, Meatloaf, that we've all come to love.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.