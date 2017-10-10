Mentallo & The Fixer – Arrange The Molecule

Mentallo & The Fixer with "Arrange The Molecule" confirms the undisputed sound singularity. This album is an open piece of art built on spiritual / scientific analogies, leaving the listener to choose how to perceive it."I feel for the time being, with "Arrange The Molecule", I’ve sorta topped out with the crazy ear candy", says Gary Dassing when describing it. The "Industrial Fusion" of sounds is as rhythmic and crazy as ever, this heavy release has more melody and structure than the previous two albums, creating some kind of controlled chaotic noise world dominated by a production level that literally blows you away!

