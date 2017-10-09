Various Artists – Electronic Body Matrix 2

Once again Alfa Matrix is revisiting the roots of the old school EBM movement and bridging them together with the current electronic sound. The sampler pays homage to the various branches of the electronic music genre throughout the last decades, gathering pioneers, leading figures of today's scene, rising new talents and artists who deserve to be discovered. Don't be deceived, this is not simply a re-release of new wave EBM classics, "Electronic Body Music 2" is definitely packed with fresh new music!This 2nd edition presents some 76 bands across 4 CD's plus an exclusive download link giving you access to another 40 additional bands for a total music play of 116 songs.

This post is syndicated from AlterNation Music Magazine.